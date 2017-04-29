Annmarie Offering Art Classes for Adults

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center will offer art classes for adults.



At Intermediate Pottery, explore hand-building techniques including pinch, coil, and slab construction, before focusing on basic wheel thrown pottery. Eight classes will concentrate on basic shapes of cylinders and bowls. The class will be offered from 6:30 t0 9:30 pm on Wednesdays, May 3 through June 7.

Member cost will be $275; non-member cost will be $290. There will be an additional materials fee which includes includes 25 pounds of clay; additional clay available for purchase if needed. The instructor will be Sarah Houde.

There will be two open studio dates for added practice, May 20 and 27 from 10 am to 4 pm. Register here for the pottery class.

An Art by the Glass: Fused Glass Tiles workshop will be held from 6 to 9 pm Friday, May 12. This is a one-day class.

Bring your favorite beverage and enjoy this relaxing workshop. Students will learn to create fused glass tiles. Designs will be created with bits of stained glass, frits, stringers, and mosaic chips. Each student will create two 4-by-4-inch tiles. Tiles will be fired in a kiln and picked up at a later date. Register here. Class is for those 21 and older. The instructor will be Leza Hepler.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.