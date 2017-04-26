Annmarie Adds Antique Faire to Line-Up

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center invites vendors to apply to the second annual Annmarie Antique & Flea Faire, to be held Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2017, at their beautiful venue in Solomons.

The Faire will include more than 100 indoor and outdoor booths, along with do-it-yourself presentations, an appraisal fair, demonstrations, talks, and more. Businesses and vendors who specialize in antiques, collectibles, vintage home and garden, furniture, flea finds, architectural salvage, vintage clothing and jewelry, upcycled arts and crafts, small batch foods, and more, are invited to apply.

There is no application fees; if accepted, vendors pay booth fees. To apply or to learn more about the event, visit the website linked to above or call 410-326-4640. There is an easy online application. Click here.

Hours for the Faire will be 9 am to 4 pm May 6 and 10 am to 3 pm May 7.

Annmarie Garden has a reputation for producing well-organized and attended events, most notably Artsfest and Garden In Lights. The Annmarie Antique & Flea Faire, is the newest addition to their successful line-up of festivals, and is guaranteed to attract guests from across the region – and to highlight the many antique, collectible, and flea businesses and destinations in the Southern Maryland region.

The Faire will include demos and talks highlighting the hottest trends in antiques and collectibles, upcycling and repurposing, including presentations by Cane & Able Antiques, Artifacts, Rustic Restorations, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Rabbit Run Interiors, and The Vintage Dames! Not-to-be-missed talks include, “The Suburban Housewife’s Guide to Dumpster Diving,” by Rabbit Run Interiors, “Repurposing Your Vintage & Antique Jewelry,” by Artifacts, and “Everything You Need to Know About Online Auctions,” by Chesapeake Auction House. The Appraisal Fair will run both days, 10 am to 2 pm; guests can bring up to three small items (no weapons, please) for the expert appraisers.

Annmarie Garden is pleased to announce that Tobacco Barn Distillery will unveil a their new “USS Constellation Rum,” at the weekend event. It’s the first rum aged on a Navy ship in over 150 years. Visit their booth in the Tent Circle to purchase and learn more about this exciting addition to their production. And don’t miss their thrilling historical talk “Murder on the Quaker Ketch: a Rum Tale of Colonial Maryland,” in the Arts Building on Saturday at 12:30 pm.

The Annmarie Antique & Flea Faire will also include a Flip & Flaunt Contest, with teams competing for the best flip project. Teams will shop for their flip items at the Faire and will have seven hours to transform it into something special. Guests will be able to observe the teams at work during the Faire. All the Flip & Flaunt creations will be auctioned off at 12:30 pm Sunday, May 7, with proceeds benefitting the Annmarie Scholarship Fund. Larry Forman, of Chesapeake Auction House will serve as the guest auctioneer. The team whose flip item sells for the highest price at the auction will be named the Flip & Flaunt champions.

With more than 100 booths, great demos and talks, an appraisal fair, the Flip & Flaunt contest, activities for the kids, and food and drink, including wine and beer, the Annmarie Antique & Flea Faire is the perfect spring outing. Admission is $3 per person; kids 11 and younger are free; no pets; rain or shine. For more information and a detailed schedule, call 410-326-4640.

Schedule of Activities

Saturday, May 9 from 9 am to 4 pm

9 am to 4 pm — Browse more than 100 booths inside and out. Enjoy the garden – Fairy Lolly, Sculpture Walk & more. Tour the exhibit in the Murray Arts Building. Food, drink, wine, and beer available.

9 to 11 am — Flip & Flaunt Teams shop for their items.

10 am to 2 pm — Appraisal Fair with Dorie Lear, Pete Ogden and others. Bring up to three small items to be appraised by the experts; please, no weapons.

10:30 to 11 am — The Art of Chair Caning. Llearn about the methods, supplies, and tools of caning. Presented by Ellen Dodsworth of Cane & Able Antiques.

11 am to 4 pm — Flip & Flaunt Teams transform their finds.

11 to 11:15 am — The Art & Mystique of Shell Cameos, a brief history of cameo jewelry, followed by Q&A. Presented by Michael Weinstein of Artifacts.

11:30 am to noon — Paint It Beautiful! Learn the latest paint and transfer trends using Fusion Mineral Paint. Presented by Lyndee Waldbauer of Rustic Restorations.

12:30 to 1 pm — Murder on the Quaker Ketch – A Rum Tale of Colonial Maryland. Presented by Scott Sanders, partner, Tobacco Bark Distillery.

1:30 to 2 pm — The Art of Henna – the history and beauty of henna designs. Presented by Julie Ruprecht of Sunila & Joan.

2 t0 2:30 pm — Suburban Housewife’s Guide to Dumpster Diving – legal and safety issues of salvaging. Presented by Jenesse Wannell of Rabbit Run Interiors.

2:30 to 2:45 pm — Repurposing Your Antique & Vintage Jewelry – ideas for giving new life to cameos and more. Presented by Michael Weinstein of Artifacts.

Saturday On-going Demonstrations. Visit vendor booth to learn and observe.

Weaving Tire Strips into Doormats with Chuck Ferguson – from your tire to your doorstep

with Chuck Ferguson – from your tire to your doorstep Simple Felting Techniques to Make Felted Embellishments with Felicia Reed of Put It Into Perspective

with Felicia Reed of Put It Into Perspective Drink Healthy with Loose Leaf Teas with Sharalea Chaney of SharaTea with Me

with Sharalea Chaney of SharaTea with Me Shabby French Flower Pots with Kathy Cook, The Vintage Dames – creating easy trendy pots!

Sunday, May 9, from 10 am to 3 pm

10 am to 3 pm — Browse more than 100 booths inside and outside. Enjoy the garden – Fairy Lolly, Sculpture Walk & more. Tour the exhibit in the Murray Arts Building. Food, drink, wine, and beer available.

10 to 11:45 am — Flip & Flaunt Teams put finishing touches on their creations.

10am to 2 pm — Appraisal Fair with Dorie Lear, Pete Ogden and others. Bring up to three small items to be appraised by the experts; please, no weapons.

11 to 11:15 am — The Art & Mystique of Shell Cameos, a brief history of cameos, followed by Q&A. Presented by Michael Weinstein of Artifacts.

11:30 am to noon — Suburban Housewife’s Guide to Dumpster Diving. Legal and safety issues of salvaging. Presented by Jenesse Wannell of Rabbit Run Interiors.

Noon — Flip & Flaunt Teams deliver their creations.

12:30 pm — Flip & Flaunt items auctioned off to public. Auctioneer will be Larry Forman, owner of Chesapeake Auction House.

1 to 1:30pm — The Art of Henna, the history and beauty of henna designs. Presented by Julie Ruprecht of Sunila & Joan.

1:30 to 2 pm — Everything you need to know about online auctions. Presented by Larry Forman, owner of Chesapeake Auction House.

2 to 2:15 pm — Repurposing Your Antique & Vintage Jewelry. Giving new life to cameos and more. Presented by Michael Weinstein of Artifacts.

2:30 to 3 pm — Paint It Beautiful! Learn about the latest paint and transfer trends using Fusion Mineral Paint. Presented by Lyndee Waldbauer of Rustic Restorations.

Sunday On-going Demonstrations. Visit vendor booth to learn and observe.

Weaving Tire Strips into Doormats with Chuck Ferguson – from your tire to your doorstep

with Chuck Ferguson – from your tire to your doorstep Simple Felting Techniques to Make Felted Embellishments with Felicia Reed of Put It Into Perspective

with Felicia Reed of Put It Into Perspective Drink Healthy with Loose Leaf Teas with Sharalea Chaney of SharaTea with Me

with Sharalea Chaney of SharaTea with Me Shabby French Flower Pots with Kathy Cook, The Vintage Dames – creating easy trendy pots!

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.