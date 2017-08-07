American Hope Act Introduced in House

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, August 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

America is a nation of dreamers, and House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer knows that. Whip Hoyer recently joined Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and other House Democrats to introduce the American Hope Act, which aims to provide DREAMers with a pathway to citizenship.

Whip Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) was majority leader when the DREAM Act was brought to the floor. The act was about dreams, but also about the American dream, which is the hope that the US offers to people.

“I want to join CHC Vice Chair Joaquin Castro; my dear friend, Luis Gutiérrez; my dear friend, Lucille Roybal-Allard; and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, I want to congratulate you for the extraordinary leadership you’ve shown as ranking member of the subcommittee that has the responsibility and jurisdiction,” Whip Hoyer said. The people who are subjected to the DREAM Act came to this country as children, whose parents were following their own dreams. Many of those children have never known another country. “They’re just as American, as me, as you, and as all of us.”

Whip Hoyer said he is proud to stand with Rep. Gutiérrez, members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and with the members and Chair Judy Chu of the Congressional Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus, which is a growing caucus, to support American Hope legislation.

The bill protects DREAMers from deportation. DREAMers came forward and gave information about themselves to the government because they believed they were getting hope in return. Whip Hoyer said the government should not pay them back by striking their hope to the ground.

The Hope Act will create a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers through a five-year process and the opportunity to become citizens because they already are citizens in every way except paperwork.

“Immigrants are not a burden on this country. Indeed, they are one of the great strengths of this country. Let’s bring this bill to the floor,” Mr. Hoyer said.

He said that if the bill goes to the floor, it will pass with every Democratic vote and some Republican votes.

“I hope the speaker will allow this bill to come to the floor. The speaker has said that he would not shirk from considering the tough issues. I don’t think this is a tough issue, but we ought not to shirk from considering it and allowing, as the speaker says, ‘the House to work its will.’ That’s what the American people expect, that’s what we expect, that’s what the DREAMers expect. Let’s not fall short of our responsibility,” Whip Hoyer said.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.