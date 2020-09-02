Airport Mgr. Swint Named Deputy Director

Allison Swint, the well-respected manager of St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, has been named to the post of the newly created Deputy Director – Transportation for St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works.

The county commissioners announced her appointment in concert with the reorganization of the Airport Operations Division into the Transportation Division of their public works department.

Ms. Swint will continue in her duties as airport manager as well as those of the transportation manager “to create the synergy and focus on both public-private partnerships and contractor delivered services necessary to move the Transportation Division to the next level,” reads the county press release announcing the reorganization.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is one of the fastest growing regional airports in the country. Significant expansion of hangars and capacity have been completed under Ms. Swint’s watch. In addition, as airport manager, Ms. Swint has seen the development of the Aviation Technology Park by S. Hunt Aero.

S. Hunt Aero LLC is a catalyst for economic development in the St. Mary’s Airport Innovative District providing offices and hangar space for aviation technology firms. St. Mary’s Airport is also a growing innovation and aviation technology hub and home of the University of Maryland/UAS Test site.

The consolidation of the airport manager and transportation manager is projected to save the county almost $87,000 this fiscal year.

