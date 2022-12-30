Adults Urged to Get Annual Checkups

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 30, 2022

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership reminds all adults that it is vital to their long-term health to make scheduling annual checkups a priority.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the hustle and bustle of life but setting aside time to schedule an appointment with your doctor can make all the difference for your health. Getting regular annual exams can make all the difference when it comes to keeping you healthy and happy.

To help you stay on top of your health, HSMP has compiled a list of important screenings and tests you should receive if you’re between ages 18 – 39, ages 40 – 59, and age 60 and older.

Make your health a top priority. You’ll thank yourself later for scheduling your annual appointments.