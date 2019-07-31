Adult Learners Earn Hospitality Certificates

Juana Mendoza of Mexico and Sabri Alawna of the Palestinian Territory Occupied have earned certificates in hospitality through College of Southern Maryland’s Adult Education program.

Six adult English language learners at the College of Southern Maryland have earned more career potential by getting their Hospitality Certificates.

The learners completed civic and language classes that included earning pins and certificates in Guest Services Professional Making Connections in Hospitality provided by the Certification Commission of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

All residents of Charles County, the students were enrolled in the Integrated Education and Training Workforce Preparation class held through CSM’s Adult Education program in Waldorf. The program is paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of Labor.

Those receiving certificates were Sabri Alawna, Megumi Butler, Mayra C. Gonzales, Juana Mendoza, Lorena Rivera and Maricela Rodriguez.

The Maryland Department of Labor designated the college to be the provider for Adult Education in Charles County, effective July 1, 2019.

Residents of Charles County who participate in General Education Development (GED) preparation, Adult Basic Education (ABE), National External Diploma Program (NEDP), English as a Second Language (ESL), Citizenship, and Civics classes do so through classes offered by the college. Some of these classes are offered in partnership with the Judy Centers and for students ages 18 years and older who have withdrawn from school.

The Adult Education Program offers literacy services for all adults who are 18 years and older and are not currently enrolled in school. To learn more about the college’s Adult Basic Education programs in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, including the NEDP and GED options, visit the college online, call 301-539-4760, or email adulted@csmd.edu.

