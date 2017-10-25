Adopt a Tile at Annmarie Garden

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center has created a new opportunity for the public to be involved in the creation of a wildlife observation area. A new fund-raising campaign has been launched, in which individuals can adopt a tile by sponsoring 30 bird and butterfly identification tiles created by Southern Maryland artist Parran Collery.

Once finished, the tiles that will be installed in the Creekside Overlook at Annmarie. The tiles are inspired by scientific illustrations, and are a beautiful way for guests of all ages to identify and appreciate the natural world of Annmarie Garden.

The 30 handcrafted tiles will be part of the new wildlife observation station. The tiles, seen here, are being adopted quickly, so sign up soon. Donations to the project are tax-deductible and donors will be added to the list of Annmarie’s generous supporters. Every donor will be acknowledged on a plaque in the overlook, plus each will receive an exclusive keepsake tile, created by Collery.

Each donor also can be assured that he or she is adding a beautiful work of art to Annmarie, whether choosing the Carolina wren or the Great Blue Heron.

If you have any questions, please call 410-326-4640 or email info@annmariegarden.org.

The Creekside Overlook is part of the Demas Family Discovery Garden and is located on the banks of St. John’s Creek. The overlook is an excellent spot to see and learn about wildlife on the creek. Since its inception, due to the generosity of Audrey and Bill Demas, the garden has been growing. Annmarie is working to add new elements, including a native pollinator garden, outdoor classroom, nature trails, and educational displays.

All of these new elements will make the Creekside Overlook into a perfect spot for guests of any age to foster an appreciation and understanding of the natural world. The adopt a tile donations benefit Ann’s Circle Inc. (tax ID# 20-5109378), which is the non-profit organization that supports Annmarie Garden.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily. Call 410-326-4640.

