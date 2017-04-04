Access to Care Team Conducts Survey

The Access to Care Action Team is working with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland to explore innovative transportation solutions to increase access to health care locally. As part of this process the team is compiling an inventory of local transportation resources to help identify gaps. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Access to Care Action Team. Organizations are asked to help by taking part in a quick survey and answer the following questions:

Does your organization offer transportation services or support?

What are the criteria for utilizing these transportation services (e.g., Medicaid, no registered vehicle in Maryland, enrolled in a specific program, etc.)

Please indicate the number of the following transportation resources that your organization currently has: Vehicles equipped with a wheelchair lift not equipped. Drivers. Seating capacity.

Vehicles equipped with a wheelchair lift not equipped. Drivers. Seating capacity. Do you have any specific concerns about transportation and access to health care in St. Mary’s County?

To reach the survey, click here.

The Access to Care Action Team is dedicated to improving access to care in St. Mary’s County. A variety of organizations and individuals are working together to collaboratively implement evidence-based strategies that will improve access to care for county residents.

Access to care in a community is critical to promoting the health of its population. Several factors influence how well residents can access the health care they need, including:

The availability of health care providers — primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, and dental

— primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, and dental Residents’ access to affordable health care, needed medications, health insurance, and the availability of health care providers that take their health insurance.

Reliable and easily accessed transportation to health care providers and institutions.

Cultural sensitivity of health care providers and the ability of residents to understand their health needs and health plan of action.

