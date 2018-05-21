A New Nickname for the F-35A?

The F-16 is called the Viper, the A-10 is the Warthog, the F-4 is the Rhino. The Drive reports that it was just a matter of time before the F-35 Lightning II got a nickname. The services have long histories of giving their combat aircraft new names, oftentimes of the animal kingdom variety. It’s become clear that a new name has caught on.

House Foreign Affairs Committee member David Cicilline (D-RI) is renewing efforts to block an F-35 fighter jet sale to Turkey over its military aggression toward US.backed forces and concerns the NATO ally is becoming too friendly with Russia, reports The Hill.

How does the F-35 stack up against the F-22 as a fighter? The National Interest online says the F-35 cannot match the F-22 as an air superiority fighter — and it was never designed as such. The Air Force’s original plan was for the F-22 to be its high-end air superiority fighter while the F-35 was designed to be primarily an air-to-ground strike aircraft, but one which could defend itself.

The Air Force is in the early stages of planning for a fleet management office that would emerge after the Pentagon disbands the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Joint Program Office, reports IHS Jane’s 360.

The Navy is planning to finalize weapons integration on its new USS Ford carrier and explode bombs in various sea conditions near the ship to prepare for major combat on the open seas, reports Fox News.

Bloomberg asks: What does the return of the Second Fleet say about America’s maritime strategy and relations with a resurgent Russia?

The military would have a very limited role under a Trump administration plan to use bases to separate illegal immigrant children from their parents, reports Military Times. The proposal would separate families who were detained after crossing the border into the US and have the children housed on military bases in Texas and Arkansas.

The United Kingdom is considering boosting its military presence in Afghanistan, reports the BBC, after requests from the US and NATO. The UK currently has more than 600 troops in capital Kabul helping train Afghan security forces. The Afghan Ministry of Defense acknowledged that seven of the country’s 34 provincial capitals are “under pressure” from the Taliban, reports Long War Journal.

Pakistan is spending around $483 million to build chain-link fences along its 1,500-mile border with Afghanistan, reports NBC News. The project aims to curtail the flow of terrorists between the two countries.

Commissary officials will expand a program offering online ordering with curbside pickup, reports Military Times. The commissary system is moving to new business technology which will allow a more efficient process for the program, which is called “Click2Go.” It will be tested at Fort Eustis, Virginia, this summer. The restored World War II bomber Memphis Belle, looking better than new, was put on public display last week at the National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, after a restoration project that took more than a dozen years and 55,000 hours of labor, reports Air Force Times.

Contracts:

Booz Allen Hamilton, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded an $88,290,938 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide advanced research and development support, engineering and technical support, quality management support, cybersecurity services, and technical management support for the Rapid Capability Engineering and Integration Department, Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division. The scope of this effort encompasses rapidly developed engineering designs for end products intended for immediate warfighter operational use, and may include C5ISR systems, subsystems and components of strategic and tactical airborne, land-based, and mobile, sea-based surface and sub-surface platforms. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (60 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (35 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with one offer received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0030).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $9,465,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001918F1511) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides non-recurring engineering services for incorporation Tactical Targeting Network Technology (TTNT) into the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Services to be provided include designing and developing the TTNT integration to ensure compatibility with existing aircraft systems and prime integrator of the TTNT capability as part of the overarching Integrated Capability Package-Three integration. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (80 percent); China Lake, California (12 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (2 percent); and various locations within the US (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,465,735 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $91,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the accomplishment of repair, alteration, maintenance, and/or modernization requirements on Navy nuclear aircraft carriers at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS and IMF) supported locations. This requirement entails personnel that are uniquely trained, qualified, and authorized to perform nuclear carrier propulsion plant maintenance. The action will supplement the PSNS and IMF labor force to accomplish time critical propulsion plant and plant related work on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers scheduled for repair, alteration and/or modernization over the next five years. The nuclear propulsion plant related efforts include technical support, planning, maintenance, repairs, corrective measures, testing and performance evaluations, and modernization efforts. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington (75 percent); and San Diego, California (25 percent); and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,404,832 will be obligated at the time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured after posting intend to award to the Federal Business Opportunities website. This requirement entails personnel that are uniquely trained, qualified, and authorized to perform nuclear aircraft carrier propulsion plant maintenance either on a completion or term basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.306. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the contracting activity (N4523A18D1058).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $45,000,000 fixed-price-incentive, firm target advance acquisition contract for long-lead materials components, material, parts, and associated efforts required to maintain the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system planned production schedule. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (25.3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (22.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (20.2 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8.2 percent); Red Oak, Texas (4.7 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (.2 percent); and various locations in the continental US (15.1 percent); and locations outside the continental US (3.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1028).

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded $40,790,312 for cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00010 to a previously announced contract (N00030-17-C-0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed system support. The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (43.92 percent); Rockford, Illinois (15.2 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (8.34 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (6.15 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (6.04 percent); Elkton, Maryland (5.47 percent); Denver, Colorado (4.32 percent); Titusville, Florida (3.50 percent); Bangor, Washington (3.29 percent); East Aurora, New York (2.25 percent); and other various locations (less than 1.00 percent each; 1.52 percent total), and work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,356,870; fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,624,664; fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,626,901; fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $932,922; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $124,000 are being obligated on this award; $3,559,823 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subject to availability, fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $124,955, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, will be obligated for the effort awarded and incrementally funded. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Sector LLP, a large business of McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a not–to-exceed $16,575,547 modification, P00010 to previously awarded HQ0423-15-F-5002 for audit readiness, audit liaison, and systems support for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). This modification exercises option year three with a period of performance of May 26, 2018, through May 25, 2019. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $56,055,468 from $39,479,921. Work will be performed at the Pentagon; and in remote locations within the national capital region with an expected completion date of May 25, 2019. Defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,575,547 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

DirectViz Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, and cost reimbursable contract in support of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) National Service and Infrastructure Office. The face value of this action is the ceiling amount of $200,000,000, with the minimum guarantee funded by fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds. Primary performance will be at DISA, Fort Meade, Maryland. The base period of performance is May 8, 2018, through May 7, 2019, with four one-year option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization National Capital Region, is the contracting activity (HC1047‐18‐D‐0042).

Vencore Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $96,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for sample data collection services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-D-0006).

TCOM Limited Partnership, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,952,000 firm-fixed-price contract for 28 meter aerostat survivability, engineering and technical, logistics, and flight operations support services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 17, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,952,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-18-C-0006).

AECOM Construction Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $23,654,358 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an aircraft parking apron, Type III hydrant fuel pits, and airfield lighting at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin. The work to be performed provides for four additional airfield-rated concrete paved parking spots with asphalt shoulders; installation of four additional Type III fuel hydrant pits connected to existing fuel lines; and relocation of existing fuel isolation valve pits. Supporting facilities include installation of airfield ground lighting, stormwater collection and treatment system, jet blast deflectors, and construction of an asphalt access drive. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $24,132,780. Work will be performed in Darwin, Northern Territory of Australia, and is expected to be completed by October 2019. Fiscal 2017 military construction (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $23,654,358 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-18-C-1314).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $15,602,224 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5225) to exercise an option and provide incremental funding in support of the continued development, integration and production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System. The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship Undersea Warfare (USW) combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. The contract is for development, integration and production of future advanced-capability build and technical insertion baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW systems. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (37 percent); Syracuse, New York (24 percent); Manassas, Virginia (17 percent); Clearwater, Florida (9 percent); Oswego, New York (5 percent); Hauppauge, New York (5 percent); and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Foreign military sales; fiscal 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding the amount of $15,602,224 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $144,976 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

