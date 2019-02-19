A Day for Women’s Wellness

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown will again host its annual Women’s Wellness Day on Feb. 23, 2019, celebrating the hospital’s dedication to the health of women in St. Mary’s County and the surrounding region.

Women’s Wellness Day will be held from 9 am to 2:30 pm at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center at 24005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. There is no cost to attend the annual event, but pre-registration is required.

The event will be hosted by St. Mary’s Delicados and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Speakers will be featured from MedStar Health, MedStar St. Mary’s, and University of Maryland Extension and they will talk about topics like stroke, nutrition, mindful eating, mental illness, and palliative care. The event will include health and wellness displays, health screenings, and old medicine collection by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office regularly collects prescription and over-the-counter medications that are no longer needed. This safe disposal program makes it easy to clean out the medicine cabinet without polluting or creating dangerous situations. The collection does not include inhalers, syringes, drugs in aerosol canisters, or chemotherapy medications.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be offered for participants.

Learn more about Women’s Wellness Day or sign up by calling Health Connections at 301-475-6019.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. The staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with an outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

