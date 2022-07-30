988 — New Suicide & Crisis Hotline

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 30, 2022

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership reminds community members that there is a new way to connect to local behavioral health crisis services. Dial 988.

988 is the new easy-to-remember, three-digit dialing, texting, and chat code for anyone experiencing a suicidal or mental health crisis and will connect users with the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now called the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline) network of crisis call centers. 988 ensures 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help anyone experiencing mental health-related distress — whether it’s thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline replaces the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and expands services to cover all behavioral health crisis services, including mental health and substance use. Maryland’s crisis hotline (call 211, press 1) will remain in operation and accessible to Marylanders throughout the transition to 988 and beyond.

