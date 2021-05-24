5th District’s Sisco Earns Public Service Award

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 24, 2021

Fifth District resident Edward Sisco was recently named a finalist for the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer submitted the following statement into the Congressional Record to honor all public servants and recognize Mr. Sisco’s achievement:

“Madam Speaker, I’m proud to represent more than 62,000 federal employees in Maryland’s Fifth District and to have long been an advocate for recognizing and celebrating the many contributions that federal civilian workers make to our country,” Mr. Hoyer said. “That’s why I am always very excited to participate in marking Public Service Recognition Week, which is held each May. It is a moment to thank federal employees for their patriotism, their service, and the many essential roles they play in creating and delivering opportunities for the American people.

“Each year, the Partnership for Public Service reviews hundreds of nominations submitted by federal workers and the Americans they serve of outstanding federal civilian employees for recognition in a number of categories. During Public Service Recognition Week, the organization unveils the list of finalists in each category, and it has named twenty-nine finalists this year. The winners, including Federal Employee of the Year, will be announced in the autumn. These Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, named in memory of the founder of the Partnership for Public Service and a champion for those serving in government, are affectionately known as the ‘Sammies,’ and they are considered to be the government-service equivalent of the Academy Awards.

“I am proud to share with my colleagues that one of this year’s finalists in the ‘Emerging Leaders’ category is Edward Sisco from Maryland’s Fifth District.”

Mr. Sisco, 32, is a research chemist at the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“He developed a novel procedure for testing potentially toxic substances faster than thought possible, which has yielded tremendous benefits in forensic analysis and protection for law enforcement and forensic chemists testing drugs seized in raids. The Thermal Desorption Direct Analysis in Real Time Mass Spectrometry (TD-DART-MS) technique that he pioneered is already being deployed and is having a major impact on criminal justice and laboratory safety,” Mr. Hoyer’s said.

