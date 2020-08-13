5th District Fire Depts. Awarded Federal Funds

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 13, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD), Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressman Anthony Brown (D-MD) announce $603,847.88 in federal funds to support firefighters in the 5th District.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, we must provide our firefighters and first responders with the resources they need to keep Marylanders safe,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland will continue to fight for federal funding to support our firefighters as they serve our communities on the front lines of this pandemic.”

The funding, awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters, includes $58,393.33 for the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad and $545,454.55 for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The lawmakers have worked to secure $355 million for the AFG program for fiscal 2020, as well as $100 million for the fiscal 2020 AFG-S program, and continue to support robust funding for the program – including by urging the FEMA administrator to increase federal support for firefighters as the COVID-19 crisis devastates state and local budgets.

As co-chair of the Congressional Fire Caucus, Congressman Hoyer took a lead role in helping to establish the AFG Program, and over $15 million has been awarded to Fifth District fire departments since the program was established.

Last year grant money was received by:

Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department: $98,000

College Park Volunteer Fire Department: $17,619.04

Prince George’s County Fire Department: $272,727.27

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS: $53,885.71

Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad: $71,428

Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department: $50,476

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.