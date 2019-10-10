5th District Fire Departments Earn Grants

Four Fifth District fire departments have been awarded grant funding through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). These funds will ensure local departments have the resources they need to protect families in our communities, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said.

Mr. Hoyer announced that the College Park Volunteer Fire Department, the Prince George’s County Fire Department, the Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS received funding.

“I am pleased that these four departments in the Fifth District will receive more than $415,000 combined in grant awards,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “The funds awarded through these grants will allow local departments to purchase new equipment and ensure our firefighters have access to the tools they need to do their jobs safely. I commend these departments for their hard work to keep our communities safe, and I will continue to advocate for the resources they need.”

The following amounts were awarded to each department:

College Park Volunteer Fire Department: $17,619.04

$17,619.04 Prince George’s County Fire Department: $272,727.27

$272,727.27 Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad: $71,428.57

$71,428.57 Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS: $53,885.71

As co-chair of the Congressional Fire Caucus, Congressman Hoyer took a lead role in helping to establish the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program, and each year he leads a letter with members of Congress to the Appropriations Committee to ensure adequate funding is appropriated for the program.

More than $15 million has been awarded to Fifth District fire departments since the program was established. Click here for more information.

