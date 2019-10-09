5th District Boasts 2 Blue Ribbon Schools

Mount Harmony Elementary School in Calvert County has been named a Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer congratulated Mount Harmony ES and St. Joseph Regional Catholic School in Prince George’s County, also in Hoyer’s 5th District, for being selected for this high honor.

The schools in the Fifth District were two of the 362 public and private schools throughout the nation to be recognized this year.

“I congratulate both Mount Harmony Elementary School and Saint Joseph Regional Catholic School for receiving this important recognition,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “Both of these schools have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement, and I commend the teachers, students, parents, and administrators at each of these schools. The hard work and dedication of the educators is apparent, and I congratulate them on this honor.”

Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was founded in 1982 to recognize our nation’s top schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps. Representatives from each of the 362 schools will be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in November.

The more than 8,500 recognized public and non-public National Blue Ribbon Schools represent US states, the District of Columbia, Native tribes, territories, and military bases. Together they feature effective teaching and learning at all grade levels, in all geographic settings, and with all students. Learn more on its website here.

