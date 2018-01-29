Hoyer Attends Innovative Manufacturing Event

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, January 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

As part of his Make It In America campaign, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) attended the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation’s Innovative Manufacturing seminar this January.

In November 2017, Congressman Hoyer launched his Make It In America listening tour, allowing him to hear directly from American citizens about the various economic challenges and opportunities they face on a daily basis. Congressman Hoyer and House Democrats plan to continue the listening tour into the coming months.

“I want to thank the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation for hosting this important discussion,” said Congressman Hoyer. “Maryland has long been a leader in manufacturing, and I’m proud of the exciting innovations that are taking place here in Prince George’s County.”

The economy has seen drastic changes since Congressman Hoyer first launched the Make It In America economic plan seven years ago. “While we’ve made significant progress since the recession, we are now faced with new challenges, and must continue to work to ensure no American is left behind,” Congressman Hoyer said. “That’s one of the reasons why I launched the Make It In America listening tour last fall – to make sure Congress is enacting policies that launch our workers into careers that bring opportunity and security.”

The listening tour gives Congressman Hoyer and his colleagues a chance to hear the people who are most affected by the policies created in government.

“As we continue the Make It In America listening tour, I look forward to hearing directly from innovators and entrepreneurs – both across the country and right here in the Fifth District – about new ways we can better address our changing economy,” said Congressman Hoyer at the January event. “I join in thanking all who joined today’s discussion, and everyone who is working to make sure all Americans can make it in America.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.