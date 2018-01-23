Community Forum Will Address Substance Abuse

A local substance abuse presentation will be supported by Walden Behavioral Health. “Substance Abuse Is Devastating Our Children” will begin at 6:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Leonardtown High School at 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, Maryland. The community forum is being presented by the Narcotics Overdose Prevention Education Task Force, also known as the NOPE Task Force.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will focus on educating students, parents, and guardians on the important factors pertaining to substance misuse impacting the health of students and increasing awareness of community resources available to help students and their families coping with substance misuse. During National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week Jan. 22, 2018, through Jan. 28, 2018, SMCPS will host substance misuse prevention assemblies in all three high schools. The education sessions for students provide information focusing on the risks and dangers associated with opioid misuse and other substances.

The presentation will be supported by Walden, the public school system, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. These groups will be present to provide information on community resources available to support students and their families.

If you would like additional information about the training, contact the Department of Safety and Security at 301-475-5511, ext. 32235.

About Walden Behavioral Health

Walden Behavioral Health provides an array of crisis, behavioral health, recovery, and trauma services to the Southern Maryland community. The focus is on being “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.”

Since 1973, Walden has provided a comprehensive range of behavioral health treatment and recovery services designed to provide clients with the help they need, when they need it. Walden has a full continuum of services to ensure each client’s journey is planned and delivered with continuity of care in mind. It operates from locations across Southern Maryland in Waldorf, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and California.

Walden’s crisis hotline, one of the oldest in the country, is available 24 hours a day seven days at week.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

For more information about Walden Behavioral Health, visit its Leader member page.