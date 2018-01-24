Bauman is New COO at Walden

Dr. Sam Bauman is the new chief operating officer at Walden Behavioral Health in Southern Maryland.

Before coming to Walden, Dr. Bauman’s career includes serving as clinical director at the Calvert Health Department; as the clinical director at Grafton Integrated Health Network; and as the director of ACT Services at Community Connections, DC. He has more than 30 years of experience in executive management of juvenile justice, substance use disorder treatment, and behavioral health and human service agencies.

Dr. Bauman has developed and implemented programs for youth and family services, primary prevention family strengthening services, school-based services, rehabilitation services, homeless case management, domestic violence treatment, crisis intervention, jail-based substance use disorder treatment, and dual diagnosis services. He has gained extensive experience as a trainer and has designed and conducted workshops that cover a variety of behavioral health topics.

Dr. Kathleen O’Brien, chief executive of Walden, said Dr. Bauman has long been an asset to Walden.

“Sam has been a friend of Walden for years and a valued colleague,” Dr. O’Brien said. “We are excited that he has joined ‘Team Walden.'”

Dr. Bauman has received multiple awards including the Maryland Association of Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Programs Project of the Year for Youth Rehabilitation in 1988; the Mental Health Association of Charles County Outstanding Community Service Award in 1995; the Maryland Senate Official Citation for Service with Youth and Families Friends of the Family Award in 2000; and the City of Alexandria Outstanding Employee Service Award in 2005 and 2006.

Dr. Bauman lives in Maryland with his wife and their three children. About his new position, he said, “I am thrilled to be welcomed to Walden Behavioral Health, an organization with a magnificent history and an eye to the future.”

About Walden Behavioral Health

Walden Behavioral Health provides an array of crisis, behavioral health, recovery, and trauma services to the Southern Maryland community. The focus is to being “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.”

Since 1973, Walden has provided a comprehensive range of behavioral health treatment and recovery services designed to provide clients with the help they need, when they need it. Walden has a full continuum of services to ensure each client’s journey is planned and delivered with continuity of care in mind. It operates from locations across Southern Maryland in Waldorf, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and California.

Walden’s crisis hotline, one of the oldest in the country, is available 24 hours a day seven days at week.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366

For more information about Walden Behavioral Health, visit its Leader member page.