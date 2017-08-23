Healthy St. Mary’s Groups to Meet

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, will host its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, starting at 8 am at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California, Maryland. The annual meeting will be held until noon, then a poster showcase from noon to 1 pm, and a special conference on the opioid crisis, which requires separate registration, from 1 to 3 pm.

This meeting will be an opportunity for members of all four action teams to network, learn from experts on each priority area, and to receive updates on coalition-wide business.

Get involved today. New members are welcome to join the teams. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, please sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership. First priority for the annual meeting registration will be given to HSMP members.

Meetings are open to all community members. Save the HSMP Calendar to keep track of all related Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership meetings and events.

These are the four action teams and the dates of their next meetings can be found on the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership calendar, linked above.

Behavioral Health Action Team

The Behavioral Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes in St. Mary’s County, including those related to mental health and substance abuse prevention and control. A variety of organizations and individuals are working together to collaboratively implement evidence-based strategies that will improve behavioral health for St. Mary’s County residents.

Tobacco-Free Living Action Team

The Tobacco-Free Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving tobacco-related health outcomes in St. Mary’s County. Partners are now collaborating to implement evidence-based strategies that support local tobacco free living.

Access to Care Action Team

The Access to Care Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving access to care in St. Mary’s County. A variety of organizations and individuals are working together to collaboratively implement evidence-based strategies that will improve access to care for St. Mary’s County residents.

HEAL Action Team

The Healthy Eating and Active Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around healthy eating, active living, and weight management. HEAL partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating and active living in our county. These strategies focus on promoting workplace wellness, healthy eating and exercise in school settings, creating a physical environment within a community that supports active living (“built environment”), and helping individuals make healthy eating and active living part of their lifestyles.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.