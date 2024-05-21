3 Students Earn Prizes in Poster Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

This illustration by Edison Lee of Howard County won first place in the 2024 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest. (Courtesy of Maryland Department of Natural Resources).

The top three prizes have been awarded for the 2024 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day poster contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Edison Lee of Rockburn Elementary School in Elkridge, Howard County, won first place and the school will receive 15 trees for planting. Second place, with a prize of 10 trees, was awarded to Riya Dholakia of Emmorton Elementary School in Bel Air, Harford County. Grace Birch of Chesapeake Public Charter School in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, won third place and a prize of five trees.

“Conserving resources and improving our state for the next generation should be a key focus for all of us. I’m grateful to be able to uplift the work of our young people who understand the importance of nature and trees,” Comptroller Lierman said. “I want to thank the Department of Natural Resources and the Forestry team for their continued efforts to support our next generation in learning about the importance of taking care of our planet. I also want to applaud our young Marylanders for expressing their love for the environment through colorful, imaginative works of art.”

Students created this year’s posters using various artistic techniques, illustrating this year’s contest theme, “Trees Are Terrific … in All Shapes and Sizes!”

“This is a great way to get our students involved and advocating for trees and forests,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “As we continue our efforts to plant 5 million trees in Maryland by 2031, this year’s message that emphasizes how every tree is important rings particularly true.”