3-Day Auction Set at Flat Iron Farm

A semi-annual Flat Iron Farm auction will be held March 23, 24, and 25, 2017, at the farm in Great Mills, MD. This spring will feature a 3-day auction.

McGrew Auction Company will be hosting the auction for the farm.

There will be tons of great industrial equipment, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, and much more. Schedules will be announced at a later date. Auctions will begin at 8 am each day.

Auction Day 1 on Thursday, March 23

Day 1 will feature the complete yard and shop liquidation of Facchina Construction in La Plata, Maryland. There will be more than 3,000 items including, but not limited to, dozers, excavators, backhoes, and other earth-moving equipment. And more than 100 excavator buckets, grapples, and attachments to fit current model Caterpillar 308-336, Deere 50-350, and Hitachi 50-600 size machines. Over 30 wheel loader forks, buckets and brooms, ditching equipment, shop equipment, mechanics tools, job tools, pumps, generators, NOS Cat, Deere, and Hitachi parts, 500 bucket teeth, 20-plus sea containers, concrete forms, bridge forms, safety equipment, and pallets of miscellaneous items.

The auction company says there is too much inventory to list each item.

Auction Day 2 on Friday, March 24

Tons of great industrial equipment, farm equipment, trucks, trailers and more. Items listed include compressors, asphalt paver, skid leaders, crane, crawler loaders, bucket, skid steer loader, bulldozers, pickup trucks, step van, service trucks, dump trucks, mini excavators, scissor lifts and landscaping equipment.

Auction Day 3 on Saturday, March 25

Tons of great industrial equipment, farm equipment, trucks, trailers and more. Items listed include tires, sod cutter, landscaping equipment, mowers, cars, rototiller, utility trailers, utility vehicles, tractors, grinder mixer, John Deere gators, tillers, and balers.

Flat Iron Farm is located at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane off Flat Iron Road, Great Mills, MD 20620. Call 301-994-1306 for information.

For more information, click here.

For more information on Great Mills Trading Post, visit their Leader member page.