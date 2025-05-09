’25 in 2025′ MD Park Service Challenge

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 9, 2025

Visitors to Maryland State Parks this year have a chance to win prizes such as a year-long admission pass and camping experiences by completing 25 parks-related challenges in 2025.

The 25 in 2025 Adventure Challenge encourages visitors to find and photograph special scenic and historic features in several state parks. Visitors can register for the challenge and submit their photos online for a chance to win prizes.

Anyone can participate; registration is only required for those entering the prize drawing. Register here. Adventurers will need to pay entrance fees for any park they visit; the Park Service offers annual passes online.

“Our ‘25 in 2025’ challenge is great for park explorers of all ages,” said Melissa Boyle Acuti, chief of interpretation for the Maryland Park Service. “Grab some friends, bring your whole family, or complete it solo – everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. This challenge may even help you find one of our hidden gems!”

The 25 in 2025 challenge is designed to help Marylanders explore the state park system and visit public lands that are new to them. Participants should also consider visiting on a weekday or during the spring or the fall when parks are less busy.

There are more than 30 individual challenges to choose from, each broad enough to encompass multiple parks, so visitors can cater their trip to their needs. It is possible to complete the challenge in a few days with a few trips, or participants can head to a new park for each category and spend the whole year exploring with 25 in 2025 as their guide.

Individual challenges include history-based tasks such as finding and photographing part of a historic mill; name-related challenges such as visiting a park with a tree in its name; and nature-related challenges such as finding one of three iconic Maryland waterfalls. There are also challenges that can be completed at almost any state park.

Details on each challenge are available on the 25 in 2025 webpage on dnr.maryland.gov, along with a printable checklist to keep track of challenges.