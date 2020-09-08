24 Earn County Govt. People’s Choice Awards
Twenty-four St. Mary’s County staffers received People’s Choice awards and 71 employees received Years of Service awards at the county commissioners August 25 meeting.
The People’s Choice Award honors and recognizes those employees who go above and beyond the call of duty and exceed expectations while working to support the mission of St. Mary’s County government.
The following individuals were recipients of a People’s Choice Award:
Tamara Hildebrand – Alcohol Beverage Board
Diane Gleissner and Brandy McKelvey – County Attorney’s Office
Katherine Stormont and Sue Veith – Department of Economic Development
Kiersten Shea and Joy Wilson – Department of Emergency Services
Sonyia Staats – Department of Finance
Tracie McPherson – Department of Human Resources
Rocky Binger and Linda McConnell – Department of Information Technology
Sheila Smith and Amber Thompson – Department of Land Use and Growth Management
June Smith, Kelly Crosby, Brandon Reynolds, Charlie Jo Beck, and Danette Barrow – Office of the Sheriff
George Young-Bey, Joyce Ford, and Joseph “Leroy” Russell – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Jessica Hale and Cherie Nelson – Department of Recreation and Parks
Amanda Kreuter – Treasurer’s Office
The Years of Service Award recognize employees with continuous service of 10 years or more. Each year, the commissioners present service awards to qualifying employees with 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 or more years of service.
10 Years
Stephanie Welch – Department of Emergency Services
Larry Miedzinski – Department of Emergency Services
Edward “Gerald” Gardiner – Department of Emergency Services
Jacqueline Green – Department of Information Technology
Jake Owens – Department of Land Use and Growth Management
Jason Smith – Office of the Sheriff
Justin Anderson – Office of the Sheriff
Steven Kerby – Office of the Sheriff
William C. Buckler – Office of the Sheriff
Cory Ellis – Office of the Sheriff
Christiana King – Office of the Sheriff
Randall Molitor – Office of the Sheriff
Blaine Gaskill – Office of the Sheriff
Sherry Harrison – Office of the Sheriff
Jacob Jones – Office of the Sheriff
Joshua Krum – Office of the Sheriff
15 Years
Rebecca “Becky” George – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Jeffrey Reed – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Robert “Keith” Raley – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Angelique “Angel” Clem – Department of Emergency Services
Darlene Stalcup – Department of Recreation and Parks
Timothy White – Office of the Sheriff
Anthony Whipkey – Office of the Sheriff
Shaun Carberry – Office of the Sheriff
Nino Palermo – Office of the Sheriff
Shawn Moses – Office of the Sheriff
Margaret Baroniak – Office of the Sheriff
Angela Delozier – Office of the Sheriff
20 Years
Linda Grove – Circuit Court
Wanda “Jackie” Lathroum (retired) – County Administrator
John “Ronnie” Lyon (retired) – Department of Public Works and Transportation
John Gray – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Zane Rettstaff – Department of Public Works and Transportation
John Bowman – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Scott Raley – Department of Emergency Services
Thomas “Tom” Vancleaf – Department of Information Technology
Sheila Smith – Department of Land Use and Growth Management
Christina Barbour – Department of Recreation and Parks
Barbara Rivera – State’s Attorney Office
Patrick Handy – Office of the Sheriff
William Ray – Office of the Sheriff
Thomas Hedderich – Office of the Sheriff
Clayton Safford – Office of the Sheriff
Robert Merritt – Office of the Sheriff
25 Years
Joseph “Joey” Buckler – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Francis Bowles – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Sue Veith – Department of Economic Development
Dennis Wolcott – Department of Emergency Services
Harry Knight – Department of Land Use and Growth Management
Steven Hall – Office of the Sheriff
Cara Grumbles (retired) – Office of the Sheriff
Andrew Holton – Office of the Sheriff
Dorothy “Leann” Quade – Office of the Sheriff
30 Years
Donna Sweeney – Circuit Court
Cynthia Brown – Department of Aging and Human Services
Joseph B. Abell – Department of Public Works and Transportation
George “Roy” Spalding – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Lucy St. Clair – Department of Finance
Robert E. Oliver – Department of Recreation and Parks
Terry Cutchember – State’s Attorney Office
Mary Ann Thompson – Office of the Sheriff
Crystal Hayden – Office of the Sheriff
Cynthia “Cindy” Dyson – Treasurer’s Office
35 Years
William B. Buckler – Department of Public Works and Transportation
James “Steve” Gass – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Glenn Norris – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Wayne Herbert – Department of Public Works and Transportation
John Hewitt – Department of Public Works and Transportation
Kenneth “Kenny” Sothoron – Department of Recreation and Parks
Michael Merican – Office of the Sheriff
40 Years
Deborah Zylak – Office of the Sheriff