24 Earn County Govt. People’s Choice Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Twenty-four St. Mary’s County staffers received People’s Choice awards and 71 employees received Years of Service awards at the county commissioners August 25 meeting.

The People’s Choice Award honors and recognizes those employees who go above and beyond the call of duty and exceed expectations while working to support the mission of St. Mary’s County government.

The following individuals were recipients of a People’s Choice Award:

Tamara Hildebrand – Alcohol Beverage Board

Diane Gleissner and Brandy McKelvey – County Attorney’s Office

Katherine Stormont and Sue Veith – Department of Economic Development

Kiersten Shea and Joy Wilson – Department of Emergency Services

Sonyia Staats – Department of Finance

Tracie McPherson – Department of Human Resources

Rocky Binger and Linda McConnell – Department of Information Technology

Sheila Smith and Amber Thompson – Department of Land Use and Growth Management

June Smith, Kelly Crosby, Brandon Reynolds, Charlie Jo Beck, and Danette Barrow – Office of the Sheriff

George Young-Bey, Joyce Ford, and Joseph “Leroy” Russell – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Jessica Hale and Cherie Nelson – Department of Recreation and Parks

Amanda Kreuter – Treasurer’s Office

The Years of Service Award recognize employees with continuous service of 10 years or more. Each year, the commissioners present service awards to qualifying employees with 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 or more years of service.

10 Years

Stephanie Welch – Department of Emergency Services

Larry Miedzinski – Department of Emergency Services

Edward “Gerald” Gardiner – Department of Emergency Services

Jacqueline Green – Department of Information Technology

Jake Owens – Department of Land Use and Growth Management

Jason Smith – Office of the Sheriff

Justin Anderson – Office of the Sheriff

Steven Kerby – Office of the Sheriff

William C. Buckler – Office of the Sheriff

Cory Ellis – Office of the Sheriff

Christiana King – Office of the Sheriff

Randall Molitor – Office of the Sheriff

Blaine Gaskill – Office of the Sheriff

Sherry Harrison – Office of the Sheriff

Jacob Jones – Office of the Sheriff

Joshua Krum – Office of the Sheriff

15 Years

Rebecca “Becky” George – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Jeffrey Reed – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Robert “Keith” Raley – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Angelique “Angel” Clem – Department of Emergency Services

Darlene Stalcup – Department of Recreation and Parks

Timothy White – Office of the Sheriff

Anthony Whipkey – Office of the Sheriff

Shaun Carberry – Office of the Sheriff

Nino Palermo – Office of the Sheriff

Shawn Moses – Office of the Sheriff

Margaret Baroniak – Office of the Sheriff

Angela Delozier – Office of the Sheriff

20 Years

Linda Grove – Circuit Court

Wanda “Jackie” Lathroum (retired) – County Administrator

John “Ronnie” Lyon (retired) – Department of Public Works and Transportation

John Gray – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Zane Rettstaff – Department of Public Works and Transportation

John Bowman – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Scott Raley – Department of Emergency Services

Thomas “Tom” Vancleaf – Department of Information Technology

Sheila Smith – Department of Land Use and Growth Management

Christina Barbour – Department of Recreation and Parks

Barbara Rivera – State’s Attorney Office

Patrick Handy – Office of the Sheriff

William Ray – Office of the Sheriff

Thomas Hedderich – Office of the Sheriff

Clayton Safford – Office of the Sheriff

Robert Merritt – Office of the Sheriff

25 Years

Joseph “Joey” Buckler – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Francis Bowles – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Sue Veith – Department of Economic Development

Dennis Wolcott – Department of Emergency Services

Harry Knight – Department of Land Use and Growth Management

Steven Hall – Office of the Sheriff

Cara Grumbles (retired) – Office of the Sheriff

Andrew Holton – Office of the Sheriff

Dorothy “Leann” Quade – Office of the Sheriff

30 Years

Donna Sweeney – Circuit Court

Cynthia Brown – Department of Aging and Human Services

Joseph B. Abell – Department of Public Works and Transportation

George “Roy” Spalding – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Lucy St. Clair – Department of Finance

Robert E. Oliver – Department of Recreation and Parks

Terry Cutchember – State’s Attorney Office

Mary Ann Thompson – Office of the Sheriff

Crystal Hayden – Office of the Sheriff

Cynthia “Cindy” Dyson – Treasurer’s Office

35 Years

William B. Buckler – Department of Public Works and Transportation

James “Steve” Gass – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Glenn Norris – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Wayne Herbert – Department of Public Works and Transportation

John Hewitt – Department of Public Works and Transportation

Kenneth “Kenny” Sothoron – Department of Recreation and Parks

Michael Merican – Office of the Sheriff

40 Years

Deborah Zylak – Office of the Sheriff