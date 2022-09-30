’23 Calendar Winner: Jumping Spider

Posted by Jack Russell on Friday, September 30, 2022

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, for the upcoming year’s calendar — and the grand prize goes to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider, seen here. It will also appear on the cover and again in a summer month of the DNR 2023 calendar.

Here are the winners of the 19th annual Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest.

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

This year’s contest received nearly 2,500 photos submitted by 500 photographers. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Still to be determined is the “Fan Favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “Like” and “Share” their pick when the photos are posted on September 16, with votes taken through September 26.