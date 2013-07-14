21 Middle Schoolers Learn Boating Safety

Posted by Publisher on Sunday, July 14, 2013 · 1 Comment

Posted by Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation

Community Builder

This past week, 21 Southern Maryland middle school students completed a course at the Sailing Center Chesapeake and St. Mary’s College. They learned basic boating skills in paddling, rowing, sailing, and motor boating. They also learned about and took the Maryland Safe Boating Exam, which allows them to operate a motor boat in the state’s waters.

This program is enabled by a grant from the Spirit of America Foundation, which is partially funded by the U.S. Coast Guard. The college and the center share this grant.

This weeklong class is run three times each summer. A few openings in the July 22nd and August 5th weeks are still available to those who completed 6th, 7th, or 8th grades this past academic year.

The first day of the class takes place at the college’s Aquatic Center, where swimming tests are given and instruction on rescuing capsized sailboats and swamped canoes is given. The students also learn how to properly wear a personal floatation device and how to use it to pull a swimmer out of the water.

The other days take place at the Sailing Center which operates out of the Tall Timbers Marina in Tall Timbers, Maryland. Here the students learn to handle kayaks, canoes, row boats, small sailboats, and outboard motor boats. A highlight is a visit by the U. S. Coast Guard from their station at St. Inigoes. The students hear about the duties of a coast guard station, learn about careers in this service, and see a demonstration of a coast guard vessel in action.

Here is the web link to learn more and how to sign up.

Introductory Sailing for Adults

Several times this summer, the Sailing Center has special classes in beginning sailing for adults with busy schedules. The remaining dates are July 26-28 and August 9-11. The times are Friday after work, most of Saturday, and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Here is the link to the web page for more details and how to sign up.

The Sailing Center is operated by volunteers from the community. Their commitment allows the center to give access to sailing and boating at very reasonable costs.