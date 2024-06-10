21 Earn Appointments to Service Academies
Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced the 21 Fifth District students appointed to US service academies at his annual Academy Tea held at the Library of Congress.
The students have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, and Coast Guard Academy. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
“I am proud to announce a record 21 students from Maryland’s Fifth District received appointments to the United States service academies this year,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “These 21 students stood out among many well-qualified candidates because they best captured the sense of duty, moral character, and conviction we expect from our men and women in uniform. I was pleased to see many siblings of previous appointees received appointments, and I am delighted that two siblings from Calvert County both received service academy nominations this year. Their families – and the families of all the appointees – should be proud to have raised such smart, motivated, and principled children. I join in thanking these 21 students for their service to our nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”
The following Fifth District students received appointments:
US Air Force Academy
Tanah Gorman, Calvert County
Peter Imhof, St. Mary’s County
Anthony Pessia, Anne Arundel County
US Merchant Marine Academy
Carolae Barton, Charles County
Timothy Barton, Charles County
Andrea Diokno, Montgomery County
Ernest McClanahan, Calvert County
Lara Nielsen, Anne Arundel County
US Military Academy (West Point)
Karl Kraske, Prince George’s County
Andrew Righi, Prince George’s County
US Naval Academy
Elizabeth Christie, Anne Arundel County
Aspen Gallaudet, Calvert County
Arnia Goode, Anne Arundel County
Tiana Griffin, Anne Arundel County
Ezra Kennedy, Anne Arundel County
Emmett Kloss, Anne Arundel County
Andrew Lambert, Prince George’s County
Nathan Mehls, Calvert County
Julienne Wakefield, Prince George’s County
US Coast Guard Academy
Calvert Burkholder, Calvert County
Brent Phillips, Anne Arundel County
Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.
