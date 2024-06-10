21 Earn Appointments to Service Academies

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, June 10, 2024

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced the 21 Fifth District students appointed to US service academies at his annual Academy Tea held at the Library of Congress.

The students have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, and Coast Guard Academy. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.

“I am proud to announce a record 21 students from Maryland’s Fifth District received appointments to the United States service academies this year,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “These 21 students stood out among many well-qualified candidates because they best captured the sense of duty, moral character, and conviction we expect from our men and women in uniform. I was pleased to see many siblings of previous appointees received appointments, and I am delighted that two siblings from Calvert County both received service academy nominations this year. Their families – and the families of all the appointees – should be proud to have raised such smart, motivated, and principled children. I join in thanking these 21 students for their service to our nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”

The following Fifth District students received appointments:

US Air Force Academy

Tanah Gorman, Calvert County

Peter Imhof, St. Mary’s County

Anthony Pessia, Anne Arundel County

US Merchant Marine Academy

Carolae Barton, Charles County

Timothy Barton, Charles County

Andrea Diokno, Montgomery County

Ernest McClanahan, Calvert County

Lara Nielsen, Anne Arundel County

US Military Academy (West Point)

Karl Kraske, Prince George’s County

Andrew Righi, Prince George’s County

US Naval Academy

Elizabeth Christie, Anne Arundel County

Aspen Gallaudet, Calvert County

Arnia Goode, Anne Arundel County

Tiana Griffin, Anne Arundel County

Ezra Kennedy, Anne Arundel County

Emmett Kloss, Anne Arundel County

Andrew Lambert, Prince George’s County

Nathan Mehls, Calvert County

Julienne Wakefield, Prince George’s County

US Coast Guard Academy

Calvert Burkholder, Calvert County

Brent Phillips, Anne Arundel County

