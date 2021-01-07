2020 Assessment Gives Chesapeake Bay D+ Rating

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, January 7, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released its 2020 State of the Bay report, and last year’s assessment gave the bay a D+ rating. That is one point less than the 2018 score, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said.

“While it is clear there are some encouraging trends, including positive water quality measures, the 2020 State of the Bay report shows there is still much work to be done to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Families throughout Maryland rely on the bay and its tributaries for their livelihoods, and it’s imperative that we continue to invest in efforts to clean up the bay.”

Efforts over the last four years to undermine environmental standards have significantly weakened efforts to clean up the bay, the congressman said.

Mr. Hoyer said he is hopeful that the incoming Biden-Harris administration will take swift action to reverse the current administration’s policies.

“I worked hard to secure additional funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program in the fiscal year 2021 funding legislation, but there is plenty more work to be done. I look forward to working alongside President Biden to make critical investments in our natural resources and improve the health of the bay for generations to come,” Rep. Hoyer said.

Find the 2020 State of the Bay report here.

