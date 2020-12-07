2020-21 County TechBook Available

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, December 7, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County government has released the 2020-2021 Technology Resource Book.

The Technology Resource Book for St. Mary’s County is primarily a directory of technology businesses residing in the county. With more than 200 companies featured, the TechBook provides detailed profiles enabling businesses to locate and interact with key service firms to assist them in the future growth and success of their company. The Technology Resource Book also provides human resource contacts to assist job seekers as well as listings of local education and training institutes for local workforce development.

The TechBook can be downloaded here.

Request a free print version by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1400 or emailing ded@stmarysmd.com.

The Patuxent Partnership members can pick up a copy at the TPP office. Call Shelley at 240-317-6023 or email bonnie.green@paxpartnership.org.

