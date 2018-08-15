2018 Online All-Star Competition Winners Announced

Steny H. Hoyer, House Democratic Whip, has announced winners of the 2018 Member Online All-Star Competition.

The winners led House Democrats in acquiring hundreds of thousands of new followers on social media during the three-week competition, Whip Hoyer said in a press release making the announcement. “I congratulate Reps. Ted Lieu, Pramila Jayapal, and Joe Kennedy on being named MVPs. I thank all of the Members and their staffs for their hard work and creative efforts over the past three weeks to reach and engage with more Americans online,” Whip Hoyer (Md., 5th) said.

The 2018 MVP Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33), gained an incredible 20,415 followers partly by repeatedly serving as a watchdog of President Trump and his administration, fighting to #KeepFamiliesTogether, protecting the nation’s democracy, standing up for the rights of LGBT people, fighting for the integrity of our elections, standing up for a woman’s right to choose, championing the environment and the #MeToo movement, and sharing the natural beauty of his district in California.

Freshman MVP Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.-7th) gained 8,784 new followers partly by fighting for the integrity of the nation’s elections, standing up to Trump, fighting to #KeepFamiliesTogether, protecting LGBT rights and women’s rights, fighting for clean air, rejecting the #GOPTaxScam, playing with feathered friends, and getting some Java with Jayapal.

Election Blackout MVP Rep. Joe Kennedy (Mass.-4th) gained 9,733 new followers partly by standing up for LGBT rights, fighting the country’s opioid epidemic, keeping Trump in check, showing that #FamiliesBelongTogether, and fighting for better health care.

Committee Democrats and Caucuses also took part in the competition. The Congressional Black Caucus, Judiciary Committee Democrats, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Appropriations Committee Democrats, Oversight & Government Reform Committee Democrats, and Natural Resources Committee Democrats were named 2018 All-Stars.

The finalists for the creative categories were also just released on Facebook where the public is invited to help select the winners:

Top Graphic poll:

Rep. Judy Chu (Calif.-27th)

Rep. Diana DeGette (Colo.-1st)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (Calif.-34th)

Rep. Mark Pocan (Wisc.-2nd)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (Calif.-40th)

Top Video poll:

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20) made a well-produced video defending NATO

Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14) made a powerful video starring her press secretary who has a lifetime pre-existing condition

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) made a well-produced video on the US’ historically high level of defense spending

The final scoreboard can be viewed on Whip Hoyer’s website.

