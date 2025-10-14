2 Family 5K Events Set in Lexington Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County families can get their feet moving and their hearts pumping this fall with two new 5K events at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

Sunday, October 26, at 9am – Costume Run Family 5K

Trick or treat yourself to participate in the spookiest run of the year. Come dressed in a Halloween costume to run, walk, stroll, or ride the fully paved, accessible, and stroller-friendly 5K route through Lexington Manor park. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Sunday, November 23, at 9am – Turkey Trot Family 5K

Make this Thanksgiving one to remember with a traditional Turkey Trot. Run, walk, or roll at your own pace with friends and family during the most thankful time of the year. Registrants will receive a medal and a T-shirt. Register by November 1 to guarantee you receive your desired size.

Online registration for both events is available. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate then click on Online Registration and navigate to the Special Events section.

Registration for each 5K is $40 for county residents 12 and older, $25 for ages 5 to 12, and free of charge for children younger than 5. Proceeds from both events support the St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks youth scholarship program, providing St. Mary’s children with the opportunity to participate in summer camp, sports, and other programs throughout the year at a discounted rate.

The park is at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

For questions or assistance with online registration, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or email [email protected].