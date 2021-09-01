2 COVID Cases Close Leonardtown Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Library in Leonardtown will be closed until September 9 after two employees tested positive for COVID this week. The Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall branches remain open.

Library officials said the Leonardtown branch had a near 100% vaccination rate, but “breakthrough” cases have occurred. Transmission did not occur in the library; these were “at home” situations, they said in a news release.

“We believe that only a portion of our employees may have been subsequently exposed during a lunch break but enough of them that it will be impossible to staff the library,” according to the news release. “Staff have always masked both behind the scenes and when working with visitors to the library. Cleaning has been rigorous and HEPA filters are in place. We think that exposure to library visitors is unlikely. We are consulting with the county health department in this matter. We think it is best for the health of employees and the public to act with an abundance of caution.”

Curbside pickup services and all operations inside the building will be suspended until September 9. Book drops at the branch remain open. No fines will accrue for items returned to Leonardtown during this time.

Library users may always access content online here.