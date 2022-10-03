11th SoMd Hiring Event Oct. 5

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 3, 2022

The Patuxent Partnership reminds job seekers that the 11th Annual Southern Maryland Hiring Event #TCCSMDGetHired is a hybrid hiring event this year, happening both online and in person.

Oct. 5, 2022, 10 am – 1 pm will be in person at the Charles County Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf , MD 20602. From 1 – 4 pm, also Oct. 5, #TCCSMDGetHired will go-line, here on Brazen 1 pm – 4 pm.

The 2022 hiring event, sponsored by Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, will present 50 local businesses looking to the Southern Maryland’s workforce to grow their companies while providing employment where job seekers live. Employers from both the public and private sectors are eager to hire immediately!

Anyone looking to become employed, looking to change careers, interested in learning more about a potential employer…You want to attend this full-day event. The biggest advantage of attending this hybrid hiring event, besides the possibility of an instant job offer, is networking with employers, recruiters, HR professionals, and hiring managers to get your application on to the next step in the hiring process.

Get information Here to Register TODAY! Once your resume is uploaded, your registration filled out and profile locked in you’re ready to show up online or in person ready to interview.

**Most businesses at the event will either interview you the same day or on-the-spot prescreen your application for further consideration. Attending this event may make the difference in you landing the job you’ve been wanting! Be sure to dress in interview-ready attire!

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is a part of the Southern Maryland JobSource, a partnership with Dept. of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation to provide employment and training services to job seekers and businesses. TCCSMD serves as a forum to advance social and economic development in the three counties and is designed to assist federal, state, and county governments in better performing their duties.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

