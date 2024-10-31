11 Complete Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

(St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office photo)

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held the final session and graduation celebration for the 2024 Citizens Academy on October 3, marking the culmination of the eight-week program.

Throughout the academy, participants traveled to the sheriff’s district stations, toured key facilities, including the Emergency Communications Center, Detention Center, and Crime Lab, and visited the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. The curriculum covered various topics, including traffic safety, collision reconstruction, and special operations.

The academy provided county residents with an in-depth look at law enforcement operations, allowing them to ask questions, share insights, and gain a greater understanding of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office congratulates the following participants on successfully completing the academy: Daryl Bagley, Timothy Herbert, John Lee, Tegan Leonard, Kevin Nimmerrichter, Leonard Nimmerrichter, Kimberly Rosado, Joan Smith, Marta Topolski, Brian Small, and Guy Leonard (not pictured).