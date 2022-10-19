10M Jobs Added Since Jan. ’21

Following the release of September economic figures, including a strong growth report out of the US Dept. of Labor, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer praised the creation of 10 million US jobs since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

“With 263,000 new jobs and unemployment dropped further to 3.5% in September, we’re now well above pre-pandemic employment, with more Americans working today than at any other point in our nation’s history,” Congressman Hoyer said.

In addition to adding 263,000 jobs in September, US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh also announced this week that the 3.5% unemployment rate was at more than a 50-year low. The added 10 million jobs in less than two years included an average of more than 370,000 new jobs per month over the last three months, according to Secretary Walsh.

The unemployment rate fell across demographics, and notably the Hispanic unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent, the lowest rate ever recorded.

“September’s job gains were widespread, with strong growth in healthcare professions, food and drinking establishments, and professional and business services, as well as steady, continuing gains in manufacturing and construction,” Secretary Walsh said. “This strong labor market has empowered workers to claim better opportunities and the administration’s investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy continue to create good jobs. Through the Good Jobs Initiative, we are working across the government and the economy to improve job quality and equity for all working people. We are committed to building on this worker-centered economic recovery to strengthen our nation’s workforce today and over the long term.”

“Whether helping ensure that American workers could provide for their families through the worst of the pandemic or making historic investments in American infrastructure and manufacturing,” Majority Leader Hoyer said, “Democrats in Congress worked to enact laws that laid the groundwork for this sustained job growth.” Congressman Hoyer said.

