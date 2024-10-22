10 NAVAIR Individuals, Teams Earn Excellence Awards
Winners Will Be Honored at Pentagon on November 7
Ten Naval Air Systems Command individuals and teams have won Department of the Navy Sean J. Stackley Acquisition Excellence Awards for their exceptional contributions in promoting competition and innovation throughout the acquisition lifecycle for Navy and Marine Corps programs.
“Across the command, your commitment to delivering outcomes that matter to our warfighters truly embodies our core values,” said NAVAIR Commander VADM Carl Chebi. “We start with the fleet — always. We level up performance by thinking differently and collaborating across disciplines/organizations and forging partnerships. We are committed to learning and sharing our knowledge. Together, we will continue delivering the capabilities our sailors and Marines need to deter, fight and win – and return home safely.”
The NAVAIR winners, who will be recognized at a ceremony November 7 at the Pentagon, are:
Program Manager of the Year – ACAT I
Col Vasilios E. Pappas
US Marine Corps Light/Attack Helicopter Programs Office (PMA-276)
Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Assault and Special Mission
Product Support Manager of the Year – ACA T I
Jordan M. Schmalz
Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271)
PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission
Product Support Manager of the Year – ACAT II & Below
Jason B. Sprayberry
Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272)
PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs
Acquisition Professional of the Year – Business-Cost Estimating
Lisa M. Heuser
Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office (PMA-251)
PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs
Acquisition Professional of the Year – Life Cycle Logistics
Nicholas P. Kessel, CH-53K Assistant Program Manager for Logistics
H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program (PMA-261)
PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission
Acquisition Professional of the Year – Program Management
Anastasia D. Mack, VH-92A Deputy Program Manager
Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274)
PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission
Acquisition Professional of the Year – Test & Evaluation
Lindsay C. Underwood, VH-92A Government Flight Test Director
PMA-274
PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission
Dr. Al Somoroff Acquisition Award
PMA-274 Team
PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission
Ron Kiss Maritime Technology Transition Award
Project Link Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Team
Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges Program Office (PMA-205)
PEO Tactical Aircraft
Sarkis Tatigian Award
Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260)
PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons