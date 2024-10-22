10 NAVAIR Individuals, Teams Earn Excellence Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Winners Will Be Honored at Pentagon on November 7

Ten Naval Air Systems Command individuals and teams have won Department of the Navy Sean J. Stackley Acquisition Excellence Awards for their exceptional contributions in promoting competition and innovation throughout the acquisition lifecycle for Navy and Marine Corps programs.

“Across the command, your commitment to delivering outcomes that matter to our warfighters truly embodies our core values,” said NAVAIR Commander VADM Carl Chebi. “We start with the fleet — always. We level up performance by thinking differently and collaborating across disciplines/organizations and forging partnerships. We are committed to learning and sharing our knowledge. Together, we will continue delivering the capabilities our sailors and Marines need to deter, fight and win – and return home safely.”

The NAVAIR winners, who will be recognized at a ceremony November 7 at the Pentagon, are:

Program Manager of the Year – ACAT I

Col Vasilios E. Pappas

US Marine Corps Light/Attack Helicopter Programs Office (PMA-276)

Program Executive Office (PEO) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Assault and Special Mission

Product Support Manager of the Year – ACA T I

Jordan M. Schmalz

Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271)

PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission

Product Support Manager of the Year – ACAT II & Below

Jason B. Sprayberry

Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272)

PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs

Acquisition Professional of the Year – Business-Cost Estimating

Lisa M. Heuser

Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office (PMA-251)

PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs

Acquisition Professional of the Year – Life Cycle Logistics

Nicholas P. Kessel, CH-53K Assistant Program Manager for Logistics

H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program (PMA-261)

PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission

Acquisition Professional of the Year – Program Management

Anastasia D. Mack, VH-92A Deputy Program Manager

Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274)

PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission

Acquisition Professional of the Year – Test & Evaluation

Lindsay C. Underwood, VH-92A Government Flight Test Director

PMA-274

PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission

Dr. Al Somoroff Acquisition Award

PMA-274 Team

PEO Air ASW, Assault and Special Mission

Ron Kiss Maritime Technology Transition Award

Project Link Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Team

Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges Program Office (PMA-205)

PEO Tactical Aircraft

Sarkis Tatigian Award

Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260)

PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons