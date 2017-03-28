Utilize ExtraSpace Storage for a Smooth Move and More

The rites of spring, for many households, involve moving. On average more than 40 million people move each year in the United States with an estimated 80 percent of those moves occurring between April and September. Consider utilizing off-site self storage, such as ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road Business Park, as a tool to ease the process.

How? Let us count the ways.

Buying time. The stars don’t always align when timing your move from one house to another. For many households, there is a hectic period that comes after a house is sold and must be vacated, and before the sellers can move into their new residence. ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road Business Park can help you bridge the gap by storing your possessions until you can move them to the new home.

Storage for some or all of your furnishings while your house is being staged. Many homeowners, seeking the best value for the homes they are selling, utilize professional decorators to “stage” their homes to make them attractive to buyers. Decorators may mix the homeowner’s own belongings with rented furniture and accessories, or bring in completely new items while the house is on the market. ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road Business Park can store what isn’t being displayed until the house has sold and it’s time to take stored furnishings to the new home.

Many homeowners overestimate how much they should keep when moving to a new home. Sometimes they simply run out of time to sell, donate, or give away furnishings before the moving van pulls up, so the garage at their new home ends up being full of household goods instead of vehicles. ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road Business Park can store all of the surplus until you’re ready to decide how, or if, to dispose of it.

In addition to relocation for many homeowners, spring also jump-starts seasonal shifting of goods. This can include storing winter items (clothing, skis, snowboards, snowmobiles), and come fall, storing the summer things (mowers, outdoor furniture, bicycles, pool equipment – even boats!). Off-site storage is an ideal repository for keeping your garage space uncluttered with space-gobbling items that are idle during different seasons.

And for the committed home decorator, a storage unit is an excellent way to store precious items that mark the holidays and bring the change of seasons into the home. Home attics are options for storage, but most lack the climate control and ease of access that ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road can provide. Consider a self-storage unit for your décor treasures and collectibles.

To find out more about ExtraSpace Storage at Willows Road Business Park, visit their Leader Member Page.