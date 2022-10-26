St. Mary’s Tire Drop-Off: Oct. 29

The Department of Public Works & Transportation, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of the Environment, will host a Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the St. Andrews Landfill, 44837 St. Andrews Church Road California, MD 20619 from 8am – 3pm.

St. Mary’s County residents may drop off up to 10 tires per carload at no charge. Passenger and light truck/SUV tires will be accepted, however AG (farm) and large truck tires will not.

This event is for St. Mary’s County residents only, commercial haulers are not permitted to be part of this event.

For more information, please call 301-475-4200 ext. 3550.