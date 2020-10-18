St. Mary’s Public Forum Set Oct. 20

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 18, 2020

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 20, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Meetings are now open to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the meeting room capacity limits do not exceed 33. Those in attendance must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering except when speaking, consuming food/drink, or disability prevent it. If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be maintained, a portion or all the meeting may be rescheduled.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

Call: 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public forum

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.

For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

