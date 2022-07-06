St. Mary’s Public Forum Set July 12

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 12, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Public forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Submit a three-minute video clip to [email protected] through 5 pm Thursday, July 7.

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.