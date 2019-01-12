St. Mary’s Govt. Operational Status for Jan. 12

A winter storm warning is in effect for St. Mary’s County. The National Weather Service is forecasting a total snowfall accumulation of between 5 and 6 inches for St. Mary’s County between 7 pm Saturday evening and 1 pm Sunday. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads. However, if travel is necessary, caution should be exercised as travel will be extremely dangerous during this time.

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for Saturday, Jan. 12:

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools facilities will close at 6 p.m. Facilities will be closed Sunday, January 13.

All Recreation and Parks programs and facilities will close at 6 p.m. All Recreation and Parks programs in the Public Schools are canceled for Sunday, January 13.

STS Transit service will cease operations at 6 pm.

The six convenience centers and St. Andrews Landfill will close at 6 pm.

The program scheduled to take place at the Northern Senior Activity Center at 9 am will take place as scheduled.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will observe normal Saturday hours.

