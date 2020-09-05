St. Mary’s Govt. Labor Day Schedule

St. Mary’s County government announces changes to operations for the week of September 7 to reflect Labor Day holiday closures and St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3 openings.

In honor of Labor Day, all administrative offices will be closed Monday, September 7.

Administrative offices will reopen to the public Tuesday, September 8, and will accept customer walk-ins. Face coverings must be worn. Social distancing and capacity limits will apply in all county-owned or operated buildings and rooms. Appointments will still be accepted through various department pages on the county government website.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers will be closed September 7. The landfill and convenience centers will operate under regular schedules September 6 and 8.

The St. Mary’s Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program will be closed Monday, September 7. STS will operate on a regular schedule September 6 and 8. SSTAP will resume its regular schedule September 8.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern senior activity centers remain closed due to COVID-19.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals on Monday; deliveries will resume Tuesday, September 8.

All St. Mary’s County libraries will be closed Monday, September 7.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clement’s Island Museum remain closed to the public but, the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will be operating with safety measures several times per day. Call 301-769-2222 before visiting for information and schedule.

As part of the local transition into Stage Three of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery, St. Mary’s County government and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closing the COVID-19 Community Hotline. Community members with questions relating to COVID-19 may call the St. Mary’s County Health Department directly at 301-475-4330.

For additional information, visit www.stmarysmd.com.