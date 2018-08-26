St. Mary’s County Hazardous Waste Collection Day Sept. 15

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 26, 2018

September 15, 2018, will be the day the St. Andrew’s Landfill hosts its fall Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The event takes place between 8 am and 4:30 pm.

The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Residents who miss the fall event will have another opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste materials in the spring.

Hazardous waste items which will be accepted include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides, Mercury Thermometers, Photography Chemicals, Pool Chemicals, Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Paint Thinners, and Alkyd (oil-based) Paint. Since Latex Paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is harden by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) prior to disposal. If, however you are unable to do so, Latex Paint will also be accepted.

Items which will not be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials, and Picric Acid.

St. Mary’s County’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro, will collect and dispose of household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3517 or visit the DPW recycling site.

