Sponsors Sought for Walden Fundraiser

For the fourth year, Walden Behavioral Health is planning its Walden fundraiser, “Shining a Guiding Light,” for 7 pm Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The event will be held at Olde Breton Inn at 21890 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown.

Walden has spent more than 40 years offering a comprehensive array of behavioral health treatment and recovery services to people and families throughout Southern Maryland.

The organization’s services include one of the country’s oldest 24-hour crisis hotlines, which manages to help thousands of people each year. Walden also offers crisis intervention and trauma services, whether the crisis is related to drug and alcohol treatment, relationship abuse or sexual assault, mental health therapy and community and recovery support.

Like the rest of the state and nation, Southern Maryland is seeing a growing need for treatment options. In March of this year, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in the state. The declaration is part of a strategy that aims to tackle the growing opioid epidemic. Gov. Hogan called on partners, including non-profits like Walden, to “step up to the mark” to fight this issue together.

Admission to the Walden fundraising event is $85 per ticket or $150 per couple. The admission price includes an open bar, fine foods served throughout the evening such as fresh oysters, signature cocktails, a DJ, photo booth, and other excellent entertainment.

Donations are welcome and sponsorships for the event are still available.

Point Lookout: $2,000 Level

6 signature event tickets

Individual/company mane and logo featured in event advertising, at the event and on Walden’s website and social media

Full page advertisement in the signature event program

Be recognized and remembered for making a difference

Cove Point: $1,000 Level

4 signature event tickets

Individual/company name and logo featured in event advertising, at the event and on Walden’s website and social media

½ page advertisement in the signature event program

Be recognized and remembered for making a difference

Drum Point: $500 Level

2 signature event tickets

Individual/company name and logo featured in event advertising, at the event, and on Walden’s website and social media

Individual or company listing in the signature event program

Be recognized and remembered for making a difference

For information or tickets, email marketing@waldensierra.org or call 301-997-1300, ext. 820.

