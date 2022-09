Sobriety Checkpoint: Sept. 2 on Rt. 235

The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 235 in the California area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving behavior. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving. Advance notifications to the public are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron said there is no valid reason to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a driver service. Keep yourself and your neighbors safe on our roads.

