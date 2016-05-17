Smith Island Cruises Resume May 28, 2016

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Is a Cruise to Smith Island Still on Your Bucket List?

Smith Island Cruises, leaving from Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County, MD, will resume May 28, 2016.

Weather permitting

the one-day Smith Island Cruises from Point Lookout State Park run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 am and return at 4 pm.

The air-conditioned vessel takes approximately 1.5 hours each way and you spend 2.5 hours on Smith Island. Have lunch, visit the museum, walk around the island, or rent a golf cart or bicycle from Bayside Inn

and explore Smith Island.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 11. DIRECTIONS to Point Lookout State Park: South on MD Route 5 to the state park. Once in the park stop at the toll booth. Pay a $5 parking fee for Cruise guests. Please identify yourselves as a guest of Smith Island Cruises.

Proceed to the right and park at the Camp Store parking lot. Get your tickets at the boat. Cash only is accepted at the boat. For more information, call 410-425-2771 Bring your camera and enjoy the cruise across the Chesapeake, have lunch, and explore Smith island.

Smith Island, MD, was discovered by Captain John Smith in 1608. This is the state of Maryland’s only inhabited offshore island. Today, Smith Island is known for its awesome crab cakes, fun cruises, amazing scenery, wildlife, awesome day trips, and of course, the world famous Smith Island Cakes.

Come join us on our island and be amazed at the hospitality and memories you will take back with you. On the island there are restaurants, cottages, a grocery store, and everything you need to enjoy your stay. Talk with locals and eat amazing local seafood while you stare at wildlife all around the picture perfect island.

Packages, overnight stays, and specials charters are available. Including the Smith Island Cruise’s two- and three-day packages. Instead of taking The Twister back to Point Lookout, catch the boat to Crisfield, MD, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Spend the evening and overnight at historic Crisfield and return to Smith Island the next afternoon in plenty of time to catch the boat back to Point Lookout. Or, continue your island hopping for another night, and depart Crisfield for a cruise to Tangier Island in the Virginian waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Spend the evening and overnight on Tangiers and from there directly to Point Lookout the next afternoon.

Accommodations and a variety of meals are included in the Smith Island Cruises’ packages. More details and pricing is found on the Smith Island Cruises link above.

All cruises are “weather permitting.”

To learn about other tours and trips into the Chesapeake, visit Fins + Claws’ Leader Member Page. Or email Jack Russell at arster694@gmail.com or call 240-434-1385.