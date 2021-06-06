Sirens on June 7. This Is Only a Test

A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties will be conducted at noon Monday, June 7, 2021.

The test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

For the greatest community awareness, mark your calendar for the scheduled testing and share the information with friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count.

For more information on ways to keep your household safer and prepared for emergencies, visit the St. Mary’s County website to learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared, and Being Informed.

