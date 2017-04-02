Sirens on April 3. This Is Only a Test
A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties will be conducted at noon Monday, April 3, 2017.
The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.
The testing is being done to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.
The participating radio stations are listed here.
WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park
WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park
WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C.
WKIK 1560 AM La Plata
WKIK 102.9 FM California
WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata
WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville
WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw
WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke
WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge
WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge
WCEI 96.7 FM Easton
WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock
WKHZ 1460 AM Easton
Emergencies, by nature, are surprises when they happen, but it is possible to be prepared with a plan of what to do before emergencies happen. That plan can make all the difference when seconds count to create a better outcome. For more information on ways to keep your household safer and prepared for emergencies, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com to learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared, and Being Informed.
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7; Lexington Park, MD 20653;
301-863-7700