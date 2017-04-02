Sirens on April 3. This Is Only a Test

A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties will be conducted at noon Monday, April 3, 2017.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is being done to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

The participating radio stations are listed here.

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park

WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park

WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C.

WKIK 1560 AM La Plata

WKIK 102.9 FM California

WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata

WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville

WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw

WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke

WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge

WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge

WCEI 96.7 FM Easton

WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock

WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Emergencies, by nature, are surprises when they happen, but it is possible to be prepared with a plan of what to do before emergencies happen. That plan can make all the difference when seconds count to create a better outcome. For more information on ways to keep your household safer and prepared for emergencies, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com to learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared, and Being Informed.

