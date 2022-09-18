Resource Day Sept. 30 Church of Ascension

The 2022 autumn Community Resource Day will be held on September 30, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm. Rain date is October 7.

The Church of the Ascension is hosting the day at 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Caring community partners will be attending Community Resource Day in Lexington Park and providing some limited social services and also giving out information on a wide array of community services, programs, and support.

Information about housing, health checks, employment support, and much more will be available.

A FREE backpack, full of supplies, will be given to all who participate!

For more information contact Sara at 301-863-7361.