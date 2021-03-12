Reminder: Clocks Forward 1 Hr. March 14

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 12, 2021

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds citizens to mark their calendars. Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 am this weekend on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Time will spring forward one hour.

You lose an hour of sleep, but make sure to turn the clock ahead — spring forward — before heading to bed Saturday night to avoid a late start on Sunday.

Don’t forget to change the clock on your stove, microwave and in your car. Emergency Services also suggests that this is the optimal time to change your batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and emergency radios.

Be sure to remind your friends, family, and neighbors to do the same.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.