Pax Noise Advisory Continues Until Sept. 22

Posted by Publisher on Saturday, September 8, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to continue until Sept. 22 between 7 am and 11 pm daily.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be training in short takeoff and vertical landing scenarios that are essential for the safety and readiness of our service members and those of our allies. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

NAS Pax River appreciates residents’ understanding and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community.

For more information, call the toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.